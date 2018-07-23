Prepare for the UPSC CES exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC CES exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC CES exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Select the Correct answer using the codes given below. The Mediterranean Sea is a border of which of the following countries?

(1) Jordan (2) Iraq (3) Lebanon (4) Syria

(A) 1, 2, 3 and only

(B) 2 and 3 only

(C) 3 and 4 only

(D) 1, 3, and 4 only.

Ans: C

2. For election to the Lok Sabha, a nomination paper can be filed by:

(A) anyone residing in India

(B) a resident of the constituency from which the election is to be contested

(C) any citizen of India who name appears in the electoral roll of the constituency

(D) any citizen of India

Ans: C

3. The painting of Bodhisattva Padmapani is one of the most famous and oft-illustrated painting at:

(A) Ajanta

(B) Badami

(C) Bagh

(D) Ellora

Ans: A

4. In the ‘Index of Eight Core Industries’ which one of the following is given the highest weightage?

(A) Coal Production

(B) Electricity Generation

(C) Fertilizer Production

(D) Steel Production

Ans: B

5. Which of the following is the national aquatic animal of India?

(A) Saltwater Crocodile

(B) Olive Ridley Turtle

(C) Gangetic Dolphin

(D) Gharial

Ans: C

6. Amnesty International is:

(A) an agency of United Nations to help refugees

(B) a global human rights movement

(C) an NGO to help very poor people

(D) an inter-governmental agency to cater to medical emergencies in war-ravaged regions

Ans: B

CSAT

7. A gardener has increased the area of his rectangular garden by increasing its length by 40% and decreasing its width by 20%. The area of the new garden:

(A) has increased by 20%.

(B) has increased by 12%.

(C) has increased by 8%.

(D) is exactly the same as the old area.

Ans: B

8. A worker reaches his factory 3 minutes late if his speed is 5 km/hr. If he walks at 6 km/hr, then he reaches his factory 7 minutes early. The distance of the factory from his house is:

(A) 3km

(B) 4km

(C) 5km

(D) 6km

Ans: C

9. In a school there are five teachers, A, B,C, D, and E. A and B teach Hindi and English. C and B teach Hindi and Geography. D and A teach Mathematics and Hindi. E and B teach History and French. Who teaches maximum number of subjects?

(A) A

(B) B

(C) D

(D) E

Ans: B

10. Examine the following statements:

(i) All colours are pleasant.

(ii) Some colours are pleasant.

(iii) No colour is pleasant.

(iv) Some colours are not pleasant.

Given that statement (iv) is true, what can be definitely concluded?

(A) 1 and 2 are true

(B) 3 is true

(C) 2 is false

(D) 1 is false