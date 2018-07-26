Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the banking exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Ease of Doing Business Index is released by:

(A) World Bank

(B) World Economic Forum (WEF)

(C) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

(D) World Trade Organization (WTO)

(E) United Nations Development Program (UNDP)

Ans: A

2. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a Highlevel Task Force on Public Credit Registry (PCR) for India which will be headed by:

(A) S Venkitaraman

(B) G. Ambegaokar

(C) Yeshwant M. Deosthalee

(D) R S Gujral

(E) S R Rao

Ans: C

3. Fugdi is the folk dance of _________.

(A) Kerala

(B) Goa

(C) Karnataka

(D) West Bengal

(E) Odisha

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. The average marks in science subject of a class of 20 students is 68. If the marks of two students were misread as 48 and 65 of the actual marks 72 and 61 respectively, then what would be the correct average?

(A) 68.5

(B) 69

(C) 69.5

(D) 70

(E) 66

Ans: B

5. What will come in the place of question mark (?) in the following number series?

305, 338, 404, 503, 635, ?

(A) 820

(B) 880

(C) 800

(D) 890

(E) None of these above

Ans: C

6. Both S.I. and C.I. is calculated with a similar rate of 10% per annum on a sum of rupees. If C.I. is calculated yearly for two years, then what period must S.I. be evaluated such that S.I. = C.I.?

(A) 4.2 years

(B) 2.1 years

(C) 1.6 years

(D) 1.4 years

(E) None of the above

Ans: B

English

7. In the given statement below, find the two words that most suitably complete the sentence without altering the meaning of the statement.

Meditation is a practice where an individual operates or trains the mind or _______ a mode of consciousness to allow the mind to engage in peaceful thoughts. Meditation has been practised since ______ in numerous religious traditions and beliefs. Since the 19th century, it has spread from its Asian origins to Western cultures where it is commonly practised in private and business life.

I. Conjures II. Practices III. Induces IV. Arcane V. Antiquity

(A) I-III

(B) II-IV

(C) II-V

(D) I-V

(E) III-V

Ans: E

8. Which two words given are most nearly the same or opposite in meaning?

I. Fathomed II. Devastated III. Ruined IV. Abrupt

(A) II - IV

(B) II - III

(C) III - IV

(D) I - III

(E) I - IV

Ans: B

Reasoning

9. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way and so form a group. Which is the one that does not belong to the group?

(A) Asia

(B) Australia

(C) Antarctica

(D) Africa

(E) Austria

Ans: E

10. R is married to U. U is mother of L. L is the sister of D. U has only one daughter. D is married to J. K is the son of J. F is mother of J.

How is D related to F?

(A) Cannot be determined

(B) Daughter

(C) Daughter-in-law

(D) Son-in-law

(E) Uncle