Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

GENERAL AWARENESS:

1. The low-cost train with wi-fi, entertainment screens and vending machines for passengers by Indian Railways is:

(a) Humsafar Express

(b) Antyodaya Express

(c) Tejas Express

(d) Deen Dayalu Express

(e) UDAY Express

Ans: C

2. Which of the following state capital has declared its own mascot?

(a) Assam

(b) Karnataka

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Andhra Pradesh

(e) Himachal Pradesh

Ans: A

3. The 11-digit alphanumeric code use to make all electronic money transaction across India is known as:

(a) MICR Code

(b) IFSC Code

(c) CCC

(d) LCLG

(e) BBB

Ans: B

ENGLISH:

4. Find out whether there is any grammatical or idiomatic error in it.

A family has to (1) execute all tasks related to (2) manage the wealth of (3) the upper-rich family.

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

(e) No error

Ans: C

5. Find the word that is inappropriate to the context or misspelt.

All the competitors (1) completed (2) the race (3) with just one excepsion (4).

(a) 1

(b) 2

(c) 3

(d) 4

(e) No error

Ans: D

6. Fill in the blank with the appropriate option.

One day, the jackal ___ his friend to a big sugarcane farm.

(a) brought

(b) bought

(c) took

(d) taken

(e) invites

Ans: C

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

7. Train A crosses a pole in 25 seconds and Train B crosses in 1 min and 15 seconds. Length of train A is half of length of Train B. What is the respective ratio between the speeds of Train A and Train B?

(a) 3:2

(b) 3:4

(c) 5:3

(d) 2:5

(e) 4:3

Ans: A

8. The difference between 20% of a number and 7/15 of the same number is 124. What is 40% of that number?

(a) 186

(b) 200

(c) 196

(d) 465

(e) None of the other options

Ans: A

9. A man was assigned to find the average age of a class of 13 students. By mistake he included the 35 years old teacher as well and hence the average went up by 2 years. Find the actual average age of the class?

(a) 8

(b) 7

(c) 15

(d) 11

(e) 9

Ans: B

10. A and B enter into a partnership by making investments in the ratio of 1:2, and 5% of total profit goes to charity. If B’s share is 760/-, then what is the total profit earned?

(a) 1200/-

(b) 1800/-

(c) 2400/-

(d) 1560/-

(e) 2000/-