Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the government exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Kilometre : Metre : : Tonne : ?

(A) Litre

(B) Kilogram

(C) Hours

(D) Weight

Ans: B

2. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1 - Ball

2 - Balanced

3 - Balls

4 - Balance

5 - Balancing

(A) 24135

(B) 42135

(C) 42513

(D) 54213

Ans: C

3. In a certain code language, “TIRED” is written as “56” and “BRAIN” is written as “44”. How is “LAZY” written in that code language?

(A) 64

(B) 61

(C) 58

(D) 43

Ans: A

General awareness

4. Who administers the oath of the President of India?

(A) Governor General of India

(B) Chief Justice of India

(C) Prime Minister of India

(D) Vice President of India

Ans: B

5. Which of the following function is performed by the kidneys in the human body?

(A) Excretion

(B) Respiration

(C) Digestion

(D) Transportation

Ans: A

6. In the following reaction, fill in the blank.

Acid + Base → _______ + Water

(A) Carbon dioxide

(B) Metal Oxide

(C) Hydrogen Oxide

(D) Salt

Ans: D

Quantitative analysis

7. A and B together do a job in 6.75 days and A could do the job in 9 days if he worked alone. How many days would B take to do the job if he worked alone?

(A) 27

(B) 18

(C) 24

(D) 21

Ans: A

8. A man wills 25% of his wealth to charity and rest to his family. What percent of the wealth willed to charity does the family get?

(A) 200

(B) 33.3

(C) 300

(D) 25

Ans: C

9. If Sec θ = 13/12, then what is the value of Sin θ?

(A) 5/13

(B) 12/5

(C) 12/13

(D) 5/12

Ans: A

English

10. In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

As I think back to my childhood, I ____________ recall the fun summers on my grandfather’s farm.

(A) wistfully

(B) fiscally

(C) hopefully

(D) awfully