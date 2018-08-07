The Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has declared the fifth and sixth semester results of BE/B.Tech exams on Tuesday, August 7th, for all the regions. The 5th and 6th semester exams were conducted in the month of June and July for both choice-based credit system (CBCS) and non-CBCS courses. Students can visit the official university’s results website, vtu.ac.in, to check the result.

Here is how to check the VTU 2018 BE and BTech 5th and 6th semester results:

Log in to the VTU’s official website. On the homepage, click on the 5th and 6th semester result link. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the candidate log-in page to access the result. Enter the USN number and click on ‘Submit’. The VTU 5th and 6th semester result will be displayed that can be printed out for future reference.

VTU B.Arch 1st to 6th semester results can also be accessed on the direct link which were declared few days ago.

The university had declared the seventh and eighth semester BE and BTech results on July 20th, and first and second semester result on July 28th. The university has also released the old project results of M.Tech full-time results for all the regions.