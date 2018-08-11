Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP declared the results of 2018 10th or high school compartment/improvement results today, August 11th, on its official website. Students who have given the exam can access the result at the UPMSP’s official website, upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 11,557 students had registered for the compartment or improvement exam out of which 10,079 students participated in the exam. The board said that 10,053 cleared the exam and the pass percentage was 99.74%. The board has instructed all students who have cleared the exam to download the result from the website and get admission for the 11th class.

Here is how to check the UP 2018 10th compartment or improvement result:

Log in to the UPMSP’s official website. Click on the purple button for high school compartment or improvement result link on the home page. Enter the exam year and the seven-digit roll number. The result will be displayed which should be printed out for admission purpose.

The UP Board had conducted 2018 board exam from February 6th to March 10th and had declared the 10th and 12th board exam results together on April 29th. The 10th board exam students had scored a pass percentage of 75%.

This year the state government had made tight security arrangements to curb cheating and other malpractices. Scroll.in’s series on the state’s exam mafia can be accessed in this link.