GATE 2019: Registration begins from September 1st; exam in February
GATE 2019 will be conducted by IIT Madras and the extended closing date to apply for the exam is October 1st.
IIT Madras has released the notification for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 on the official website and the registration for the exam will begin on September 1st. The last date to apply for the exam is October 1st. However, candidates will have to pay a premium application fee if they apply after September 21st. All candidates interested in applying for the GATE 2019 exam have to apply online at gate.iitm.ac.in.
GATE 2019 will be conducted by IIT Madras. The GATE 2019 examination will be conducted in two sessions (forenoon and afternoon) on February 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th. The GATE exam is conducted jointly by IISc Bangalore and seven IIT institutes for admissions to master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in Engineering, Technology, and Architecture or for doctoral programmes in Science.
GATE 2019 important dates
|Activity
|Date
|GATE Online Application commencement
|September 1st, 2018
|Closing Date for Submission
|September 21st, 2018
|Extended Closing Date for Submission
|October 1st, 2018
|Last date for requesting change of exam city
|November 16th, 2018
|Admit card for GATE 2019
|January 4th, 2019
|GATE 2019 Exam (9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm)
|February 2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 2019
|GATE 2019 result
|March 16th, 2019
Candidates must have completed an engineering degree to be eligible to participate in the GATE exam. There is no upper age limit for the exam. Apart from various exam centres in India, GATE 2019 will also have exam centres in Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Dubai, and Singapore. Candidates can get more information about GATE 2019 on the official website. The brochure for the exam can be accessed at this link.