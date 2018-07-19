Exams

Federal Bank Recruitment 2018: Officer and clerk vacancies released; check at federalbank.co.in

The application process for Federal Bank officer and clerk positions began on August 14th. The last date to apply is August 27th.

IANS

Federal Bank has released vacancies for the positions of officers and clerks, and has invited applications for the same. All interested candidates can check the bank’s official website, federalbank.co.in, to apply for the positions. The registration process will go on until August 27th, but the number of vacancies has not been mentioned in the notification.

The bank will conduct the online aptitude test for both the positions on September 9th at various centres throughout the country. The online aptitude test will be followed by a psychometric questionnaire for a 15-minute duration. The second stage of the exam is expected to be a group discussion or interview round.

Federal Bank officer, clerk exam pattern

The online aptitude test for officers will consist of 150 questions for 150 marks, which will test candidates on six parameters – Verbal Ability/English Language, Logical Aptitude/Reasoning, Quantitative/Numerical Ability, General/Socio-economic & Banking, Computer Awareness, and Digital Banking. Each section will have 30 questions and the total duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

The online aptitude test for clerk exam will consist of 90 questions for 90 marks and candidates will be tested on the same six parameters – Verbal Ability/English language, Logical Aptitude/Reasoning, Quantitative/Numerical Ability, General/Socio-economic & Banking, Computer Awareness, and Digital Banking. Each section will have 20 questions and the total duration will be 60 minutes.

Eligibility criteria

Officer: The candidate shall not exceed 26 years of age and should have finished post-graduation degree with 60% or above marks since class 10th.

Clerk: The candidate must be below 24 years old and must have a minimum degree of graduation with 60% or above marks since class 10th.

Candidates applying for officer positions should be domiciled from the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu or West Bengal; whereas for clerk positions, candidates must be domiciled from the states of Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Punjab or Tamil Nadu.

How to apply for Federal Bank 2018 officer and clerk vacancies

  1. Log on the Federal Bank’s website.      
  2. Click on Careers on the home page, and then click on Current Openings.    
  3. Click on ‘Apply now’ button against ‘Recruitment Process 2018-19’.    
  4. Click on ‘Click here for registration’ and enter all the basic information.    
  5. A provisional registration number and a password for that will be generated which can be used to upload photograph and signature of the applicant.    
  6. Complete the application form.    
  7. Verify the details and click on ‘Final Submit’.    
  8. Pay the application fee.    

The candidates can access more details on the vacancies and information regarding them at this link.

