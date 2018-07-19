Yamaha FZS- FI rear disc variant gets two new colours, Matt Green and Dark Knight

Older models with new paintjobs and graphics has been the go to tactic for bike manufacturers when it comes to boosting sales around the festive season. And now Yamaha Motor India has launched their popular FZS-FI rear disc variant in two new colour options: Matt Green and Dark Knight.

An optional rear disc was introduced couple of months earlier by manufacturer, but was being offered in only one colour choice, which is the all new ‘Armada blue’. The pricing for all three colour options has been bumped by Rs.1,000.

Notably, Yamaha had discontinued the Matt Green shade in its 2018 update while it introduced six new colours with new body graphics and did away with the rear tyre hugger. The Matt Green colour, reminiscent of combat forces, was quite popular and its re-introduction is definitely a welcome move from the Japanese bike maker.

It must be recalled that it was only couple of days ago that the Yamaha has launched the limited Moto GP edition for its mini super sport motorcycle R15 3.0. It would seem that Yamaha is on a spree giving cosmetic updates to their existing line-up to push up sales during this peak buying season. The new paint schemes for their quarter litre offering, the FZ 25, could also be in the pipeline.

Yamaha had started ‘the call of the blue’ campaign during the launch of R15 Moto GP edition and now has gone ahead and included FZS-FI as part of the campaign. Priced at Rs 87,042, the FZ-S FI competes with the Suzuki Gixxer, the Honda CB Hornet 160R, the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

The Yamaha FZ-S FI features a 149cc, SOHC, 2-valve, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It produces 13.2PS of power at 8,000rpm and 12.8Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine also gets Yamaha’s ‘Blue Core’ technology, which essentially improves the combustion and cooling efficiency while reducing power loss.