Suzuki Motorcycle India has been preparing to launch their latest entrant to the Gixxer line of motorcycles for a quite some time now. In fact, an official announcement about this launch was made about a month ago and the day is finally here. The Japanese manufacturer will be unveiling the new machines at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. Moreover, the event will also be live streamed via Suzuki’s social media handles and official website.

Over the days there has been a lot of talk and speculations over what could be expected at the launch event today which will kick-off at 11.30 am. It is being speculated that Suzuki India could likely launch two motorcycle - an updates variant of existing Gixxer SF 155cc and a brand new Gixxer SF 250. Further, the leaked images of the upcoming motorcycles have been making the rounds on several automobile websites.

The company’s tagline for the event, Dawn of the Greatness, surely seems quite promising to say the least. However, it would be better to wait and see what Suzuki really has to offer at the event today. The 250cc fully faired offering from Suzuki certainly will be the much-awaited thing at the event. A 250cc motorcycle from the Japanese giant has been long due here in India and the day is finally here.

Now as Suzuki already has a fully faired 250cc motorcycle available in the international market, we could possible see a local variant of the GSX250R. The comes with a 248cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. It makes around 24.7BHP of maximum power and 23.3Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. While India variant may not reflect identical specs with international version but it will interesting to see how Suzuki plans on catering to the Indian audience and take on the competition at the same time.

While Suzuki plans on entering the 250cc segment here in India, its motorcycle will take on the likes of Yamaha FZ25 and Duke 250 from KTM. Being the price sensitive market that India is, pricing definitely will be the most watch-out factor here. For people interested in watching the Suzuki India launch event unfold live, they can click on the direct link to the company’s YouTube page or play the video here directly after 11.30 am.