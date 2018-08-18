Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 18th 2018
Get all the details of the big national and international news so that you are up to date with the goings-on in India and the world.
SC accepts Centre’s proposal to use coloured stickers to indicate nature of fuel
- The Supreme Court accepted the Centre’s proposal that vehicles in Delhi and NCR should display hologram-based coloured stickers to indicate the nature of fuel used.
- Those vehicles running on diesel will have to display an orange sticker, while those running on petrol and CNG will have a light blue sticker.
- The proposal is to be implemented by September 30th.
- The bench also suggested that green number plates be used for electric and hybrid vehicles.
N Raghuram becomes first India to be elected Chair of International Nitrogen Initiative
- Indian scientist N Raghuram has become the first Indian and the first Asian to be elected Chair of the International Nitrogen Initiative (INI).
- Raghuram specialises in the biological determinants of the efficiency of the use of nitrogen in crops.
- He will formally take up the role on January 1st, 2019.
- David Kanter of the New York University, an expert in the role of nitrous oxide and nitrogen policy evaluation, has been elected as Vice-Chair.
Agriculture Min proposes to UNFAO to declare 2019 the International Year Of Millets
- Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh, has asked the UNFAO to declare the upcoming year (2019) the ‘International Year of Millets’.
- There is a need to draw wider global attention to promote cultivation of millets, Singh said.
- If the proposal is adopted by the UNFAO, it will be moved to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
NPCI launches upgraded UPI with overdraft facility
- The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched an upgraded unified payments interface (UPI).
- The new UPI comes with better security and overdraft facility.
- The upgraded UPI, which is referred to as UPI 2.0, was launched by the RBI governor Urjit Patel.
- Through the new UPI, customers can create a mandate, providing commitment to pay money, but paying later.
- Customers will also be able to check the invoice before making a payment.
PhonePe to facilitate payments on IRCTC app
- PhonePe has entered into a partnership with the IRCTC for convenient, fast and secure payments.
- Payments will be made possible through PhonePe on the IRCTC Rail connect Android app.
- Through the partnership, PhonePe users will be able to pay directly from their bank accounts using UPI, credit and debit cards, as well as their PhonePe wallets.
- IRCTC stands for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.
K S Srinivas appointed chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority
- IAS officer K S Srinivas has taken over as Chairman of Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).
- Prior to his appointment, he served as Joint Secretary in Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare in Ministry of Agriculture.
Smitha V. Crishna tops list of India’s wealthiest women
- Third-generation heir of the Godrej family Smitha V. Crishna has topped the Kotak Wealth Hurun-Leading Wealthy Women 2018 list.
- Crishna’s wealth is estimated at Rs.37,570 crore (Rs.375.7 billion).
- She owns one-fifth of the Godrej Group.
- Roshni Nadar, CEO and executive director at HCL, ranks second on the list, with an estimated wealth of Rs.30,200 crore (Rs.302 billion).
- Third on the list is chairperson of the Times Group, Indu Jain, with Rs.26,240 crore (Rs.262.4 billion).
More on Current Affairs
To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.