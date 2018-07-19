Poco F1 could be a Flipkart exclusive in India, teaser suggests

With just four days left for the official launch of the first ever smartphone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco, Flipkart India, an e-commerce retailer, has teased an ambiguous poster. The poster has the phrase, ‘how fast you ask?’ written across sharing an identical background with Poco F1 official poster. At this point it is safe to assume that Poco’s first phone could be a Flipkart exclusive.

Xiaomi is set to launch Poco F1 in India on August 22nd. A teaser page for the upcoming smartphone is now live on Flipkart which also mentions ‘only on Flipkart’ in the banner. As per the teaser on the e-commerce site, something “as fast as you” is coming soon. However, there seems to be no official announcement from Xiaomi.

It was only a couple of days ago that Xiaomi had confirmed the launch date for Poco F1. The smartphone is largely being marketed as a device that will offer supreme speed and performance. The name itself though is a different story. Poco is a Spanish word which translates to ‘little’, paying homage to company’s name ‘Xiao’, which means ‘little’ in Chinese.

Revealing further on the underpinnings of this device NDTV gadgets quoted, Jai Mani, Lead Product Manager for Poco, saying, “Poco is all about making powerful smartphone with the technologies that truly matter. Recently it feels like the pace of innovation in the smartphone industry has slowed down, while prices are creeping up with flagship smartphones now past the $1,000-mark. We set out to build something to buck this trend. For the first product, we got back to basic and focus entirely on speed. Not just peak performance speed, but actual, real world, speed.”

Though several rumours have surfaced over the period, but only a few details have been revealed by the Chinese phone maker. What is known so far is that the Xiaomi Poco F1 will come with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC to support the tall claims made by the company. Remaining details can be expected at the launch event on August 22nd.