Vivo India, the Chinese smartphone brand, has sent out launch event invites to be held next month on September 6. The invite, sent to select media houses, has a ‘Block Your Date’ message written across. It also mentions ‘Experience in 11’, strongly hinting at the name of the device which will be unveiled at the event. The company is expected to launch the successor for its Vivo V9 handset and is speculated to be named Vivo V11.

The information regarding the launch event was reported by NDTV Gadgets. The invite alludes to an in-display fingerprint sensor on the handset, similar to the one seen previously on the Vivo X21, the report adds.

There are couple of leaks which suggests that the Vivo V11 will sport a ‘Waterdrop’ display notch design that debuted with the Oppo F9 earlier this week. But the actual specifications will be revealed only at the event as Vivo has been tight lipped about the device.

A popular tech review news site, GSMArena, citing a Belarusian website had reported earlier about Vivo V11’s specifications. Vivo V11 is expected to have a 6.41” AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a tall ratio of 19.5:9. The chipset in the phone will come with octa-core CPU with clock speeds of up to 2.2 GHz. The memory combination is listed as 6/128 GB, but there is a slot for a microSD card that could get you up to 256 more gigs.

In terms of optics, it is expected to sport a dual rear camera module with a 12-megapixel primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor similar to the one seen on its Nex offering. The phone is also expected to feature all powerful 25-megapixel selfie camera.