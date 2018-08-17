Exams

XAT 2019: Application process for XAT 2019 begins at xatonline.in

The XAT 2019 exam is schedule to be conducted on January 6th, 2019, at 46 centres throughout India.

by 
Sushil Kumar/HT file photo

Xavier School of Management commenced the application process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2019 today, August 20th. Candidates can apply to participate in the exam until November 30th. All candidates interested in applying for the XAT 2019 can apply online at xatonline.in. The XAT 2019 is scheduled to be held on January 6th, 2019.

The registration fee for XAT is Rs. 1,700. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 300 extra if they are interested in applying for the XLRI programmes. XAT examination will be conducted online at 46 centres throughout the country.

The minimum qualification for applying for the XAT 2019 exam is a graduate degree in any stream. XAT scores are used by Xavier School of Management and 11 XAT Associate Members for admission. Moreover, several institutes recognise XAT scores for admissions, the details of which can be accessed at this link.

The XAT exam tests candidates’ proficiency in Verbal and Logical Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge. This year the XAT exam will not have essay-type questions; the entire exam will be of the objective type. The maximum marks a candidate can obtain are 100 and the exam will be of 3-hour duration.

Here is how to apply for XAT 2019

  1. Log on to the XAT website.
  2. Click on ‘Register for XAT 2019’ button on the homepage.
  3. Fill the form and submit to generate XAT user ID and password, which will be sent to the candidate via email or SMS.
  4. Log in with the user ID and password and fill in the necessary details.
  5. Upload a scanned image of the photograph and the signature.
  6. Fill in the remaining details of the application form and select the preferred XAT test city.
  7. Preview the details and click on ‘Final Submit’ button.
  8. Pay the requisite examination fee and click on ‘Submit’.
