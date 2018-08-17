Bihar OFSS Intermediate admission 2019: First cut-off list released at ofssbihar.in

The first cut-off marks for the Bihar Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) has been declared for intermediate admissions to various universities and colleges in the state. Candidates who are seeking admissions to intermediate courses can check the OFSS website for cut-off marks. The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) had declared the cut-off marks for first year students on August 11th and students were to take admission based on the first cut-off before August 16th.

The OFSS registration process for admissions to various universities and colleges in Bihar for 2018 started on June 30th and went on until July 9th. Now, the board has released the cut-off marks for admissions for intermediate year of the college. Candidates can download the application form from the OFSS website and approach the college of their choice to seek admissions.

How to check Bihar OFSS 2018 Intermediate first cut-off list

Log on to the Bihar OFSS official website. Click on the first cut-off list dark green button on the home page. Select the district where you want to apply and click on ‘Show’. Category-wise cut-off marks for various streams and colleges will be listed.

The board instructed the candidates interested in taking admissions based on the first cut-off list to click on the button for important information for intermediate students for first cut-off list on the home page. Candidates need to enter the barcode number and the mobile number to access the application form and take two print-outs of the common application form.

OFSS admission is conducted for admissions to 12 universities as well as colleges affiliated to the universities in the state of Bihar. Candidates can get more details about the process of intermediate year admission based on the first cut-off list by checking this notification.