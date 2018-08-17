Exams

Bihar OFSS Intermediate admission 2019: First cut-off list released at ofssbihar.in

Students can download the application form from the official OFSS website for Bihar admission.

by 
HT Image

The first cut-off marks for the Bihar Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) has been declared for intermediate admissions to various universities and colleges in the state. Candidates who are seeking admissions to intermediate courses can check the OFSS website for cut-off marks. The Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) had declared the cut-off marks for first year students on August 11th and students were to take admission based on the first cut-off before August 16th.

The OFSS registration process for admissions to various universities and colleges in Bihar for 2018 started on June 30th and went on until July 9th. Now, the board has released the cut-off marks for admissions for intermediate year of the college. Candidates can download the application form from the OFSS website and approach the college of their choice to seek admissions.

How to check Bihar OFSS 2018 Intermediate first cut-off list

  1. Log on to the Bihar OFSS official website.   
  2. Click on the first cut-off list dark green button on the home page.   
  3. Select the district where you want to apply and click on ‘Show’.   
  4. Category-wise cut-off marks for various streams and colleges will be listed.     

The board instructed the candidates interested in taking admissions based on the first cut-off list to click on the button for important information for intermediate students for first cut-off list on the home page. Candidates need to enter the barcode number and the mobile number to access the application form and take two print-outs of the common application form.

OFSS admission is conducted for admissions to 12 universities as well as colleges affiliated to the universities in the state of Bihar. Candidates can get more details about the process of intermediate year admission based on the first cut-off list by checking this notification.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.