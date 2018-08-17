Infinix to launch new smartphone in India on August 23rd

After recently launching an entry-level smartphone called the Smart 2 in India, Infinix is at it again. The smartphone brand is all set to launch a new smartphone next week here. The company has sent ‘Save the Date’ invites to the media, but there’s no word on the name or features of the upcoming Infinix handset. However, the poster invite, as reported by NDTV Gadgets, alludes to certain features that can be expected from the model.

The image reportedly shows the smartphone towering above the tallest building in a night skyline, suggesting it will be a big-screen device. Now that 6-inch displays with 18:9 aspect ratio have become the new norm, we can expect the upcoming Infinix phone to sport the something on similar lines. Moreover, it is speculated that the upcoming Infinix handset for India will not sport a notch. Notably, the company has gone ahead to advertise the new model with the hashtag #BeyondTheBest.

This launch comes within a few weeks of Infinix launching two smartphones in India. The first was the Hot 6 Pro in mid-June, featuring a 4,000mAh battery and Face Unlock feature. The other launch was the Smart 2 with dual LED flash in the front offered in two storage and RAM variants.

Both previous handsets were offered at affordable prices and both were launched as Flipkart exclusives. And, if the company, founded in 2013, continues the trend, we can expect competitive prices for the new handset as well.