Exams

NEET exam to be conducted once a year as HRD rolls back decision

In a major turn of events, the HRD Ministry has rolled back its decision to conduct the NEET exam twice a year through online mode. It will be held once a year.

by 
IANS

A major change in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) announced one month ago has been rolled back by the HRD Ministry. According to a report by the Indian Express, the NEET exam will now be conducted in pen-and-paper mode as opposed to the online mode, which was decided earlier. This new decision from the HRD Ministry was motivated by concerns that an online test would put students from rural and economically poor families at disadvantage.

The registration process for next year’s NEET exam, NEET 2019, will begin from November 1st, 2018 and the exam will be held on May 5th, 2019. However, this decision does not affect the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), which will be held twice a year. The newly formed National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct national-level entrance examinations — NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) — which were previously organised by the CBSE.

It turns out that it was in fact the Health Ministry that had raised concerns over the HRD Ministry’s decision regarding holding the NEET exam twice a year. As per reports, the Health Ministry sent a letter within three days of the decision stating that the public announcement on the NEET was made “without formal consultation” with them.

In its letter, the Health Ministry sighted eight problems that would accrue owing to the HRD Ministry’s announcement. Apart from concerns that a test in online mode would put poor and rural students at a disadvantage, the Health Ministry had a problem with the examination calendar announced for the NEET, the report adds.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.