Infinix Note 5 launched in India, 32GB base variant priced below 10k

The Infinix Note 5, a budget smartphone offering from Hong Kong based smartphone maker, was launched today at an event in New Delhi.

Infinix India/Twitter

Infinix has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Infinix Note 5, at an event in New Delhi. The new Infinix Note 5 is also first phone from the brand on the Android One programme in India. The Hong Kong-based smartphone maker announced the handset at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage option will cost Rs. 11,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase from 12 PM on August 31st on Flipkart.

Speaking at the event, Benjamin Xiang, MD Infinix India, said that all Infinix India smartphones were one hundred per cent completely knocked down assembly (CKDA) made in India units. Transsion Holdings, the parent company of Infinix, which is also the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the brand, is currently in process of building an R&D centre in India. The facility has been approved and will open soon, Benjamin Xiang said.

Despite being at a nascent stage in the Indian market, Infinix launched three smartphones – the Note 4, Hot 2 and Zero 5 – in 2017. This streak was followed by the launch of ‘Selfie series’ S3 in 2018. Coming to the latest offering from the brand, the Infinix Note 5 boasts of a massive 4,500mAh battery, which can last up to three days on a full charge, as per company claims.

Apart from the larger battery capacity, the Infinix Note 5 also boast of a better-equipped camera with AI assistance. Portrait mode, beauty mode, bokeh mode and other AI features come as standard on the device. Additionally, the AI-equipped rear camera recognizes environment conditions and adjusts brightness and colour contrasts to capture superior quality pictures, Anish Kapoor, CEO Infinix India, claimed.

In terms of visual appeal, the Infinix Note 5 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an increased screen-to-body ratio of 85% from the previous model. The phone sports a fluidic edge design and 10-layer coating of nano-chrome particle at the back panel with a glass finish. Moreover, the device will benefit from all the security features, updates associated with Android One programme.

Infinix Note 5 Specifications

Powering the Infinix Note 5 is a MediaTek Helio P23 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The SoC (system-on-chip) is paired with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU for rendering graphics. The phone has a dedicated microSD slot that offers expandable storage support of up to 128GB.

The Infinix Note 5 runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo OS. In terms of optics, the phone sports a single camera lens at the back, packing a 12 megapixel unit along with 16 megapixel selfie snapper at the front with soft LED flash. The phone comes with dual VoLTE support and also gets fast charging capabilities.

