Mobiles

Realme 2 India launch scheduled for August 28th; to get large battery, a notch and two cameras

Independent Chinese brand Realme will launch the successor to its flagship phone next week. The Realme 2 will come with a notched display.

by 
Realme/Twitter

Realme, the Chinese brand that separated from its parent company only in May this year, is all set to launch a successor to its flagship phone in India next week. Realme, which started as an Oppo sub-brand, became an independent brand and launched the Realme 1 in May. Now, the company has sent out media invites for an event scheduled for 12:30 pm on August 28th in New Delhi, when the Realme 2 will be launched.

Last week, a teaser that read ‘A Notch Above’ was posted on company’s official Twitter handle. Ahead of the scheduled launch, Realme has been teasing several details on their twitter page. The Realme 2 will boast of quite a few firsts this time. It will sport a display notch, it will come with a horizontally-stacked dual rear camera setup, it will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it will have a larger 88.8% screen to body ratio. The smartphone will also be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset, although exact details are not yet known.

The remaining information about availability and pricing is expected to be revealed at the event. However, we can expect Realme to follow this up in the next few days.

To recall, the Realme 1 was launched as an India-exclusive smartphone earlier in 2018. The handset in India was touted as the budget smartphone that offered premium features for that price. The upcoming device definitely ups the ante in terms of a notched display, a powerful 4,230mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup, as mentioned earlier. But the pricing will be the key watch-out element at the launch next Tuesday.

Sponsored Content BY 

Innovations in payment options are making premium products more accessible

No need for documentation or applications to own high-quality items

Photo by William Iven on Unsplash

Credit cards have long been associated with an aspirational lifestyle. The ability to buy something out of your wish list without needing to pay the entire amount can tempt even the most disciplined shoppers. A designer couch, the latest mobile phone, a home entertainment system or a car, as long as you can pay back the borrowed amount within the grace period, your credit card purchases know no bounds.

However, credit cards, pre-approved or not, come with a number of complications. The tedious application procedure starts with the collection and submission of various documents. Moreover, there are several reasons your credit card application might get rejected including low income that compromises your repayment capability, certain occupations or work history, mistakes in the application form, possession of multiple cards or even a failed physical verification attempt. While applying for a credit card might have become easier, the success of the application can take time and effort.

Credit card owners are regaled with benefits all year round with attractive EMIs, offers on purchases, airline miles, lounge access, cashbacks and a plethora of exclusive deals. It’s worth noting that debit card owners don’t get even half of these benefits and offers, despite the sheer size of the debit card customer base in the country (846.7 million compared to 36.2 million credit card holders).

This imbalance of finance and purchase options between credit card and debit card owners is slowly changing. For instance, the new EMIs on debit card feature on Flipkart ensures affordability and accessibility to Indian consumers who don’t own credit cards. The payment innovation increases the purchasing power of the consumer. By providing credit access to non-credit card holders, expensive and high-quality products are made more affordable for a large base of customers without denting their cash flow. The video below comically captures a scenario that people who don’t own a credit card will relate to.

Play

Flipkart’s EMIs on debit card feature doesn’t require a minimum account balance, documentation, nor does it charge a processing fee, making online shopping a seamless experience even for more high-end products. To find out if you’re eligible for EMIs on debit card, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.