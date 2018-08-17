Realme 2 India launch scheduled for August 28th; to get large battery, a notch and two cameras

Realme, the Chinese brand that separated from its parent company only in May this year, is all set to launch a successor to its flagship phone in India next week. Realme, which started as an Oppo sub-brand, became an independent brand and launched the Realme 1 in May. Now, the company has sent out media invites for an event scheduled for 12:30 pm on August 28th in New Delhi, when the Realme 2 will be launched.

Last week, a teaser that read ‘A Notch Above’ was posted on company’s official Twitter handle. Ahead of the scheduled launch, Realme has been teasing several details on their twitter page. The Realme 2 will boast of quite a few firsts this time. It will sport a display notch, it will come with a horizontally-stacked dual rear camera setup, it will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it will have a larger 88.8% screen to body ratio. The smartphone will also be equipped with a Snapdragon chipset, although exact details are not yet known.

The remaining information about availability and pricing is expected to be revealed at the event. However, we can expect Realme to follow this up in the next few days.

To recall, the Realme 1 was launched as an India-exclusive smartphone earlier in 2018. The handset in India was touted as the budget smartphone that offered premium features for that price. The upcoming device definitely ups the ante in terms of a notched display, a powerful 4,230mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup, as mentioned earlier. But the pricing will be the key watch-out element at the launch next Tuesday.