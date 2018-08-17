ICMAI CMA results 2018 declared; check CMA results at examicmai.org, examicmai.in
The ICMAI has declared CMA results of the June 2018 Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams. Log on to icmai.in to download your CMA results 2018.
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CMA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams 2018 held in June this year. Those expecting the ICMAI CMA results can log on to the official website, icmai.in, for more details.
To check the 2018 CMA results, candidates can log on to the official results websites for the CMA June 2018 exam: examicmai.org and examicmai.in. All the results – Foundation, Intermediate, and Final – are available at both websites.
How to check ICMAI CMA results for June 2018 batch
- Log on to either of the ICAI’s official websites – examicmai.org and examicmai.in.
- Click on the relevant link under Foundation Result, Intermediate Result, or Final Result. (For the Foundation Result you will have to click on one more link.)
- Enter your identification number or registration number, and click on the button to view your CMA results.
The institute has also released provisional rank lists for Intermediate and Final exams June 2018. The provisional rank list for the Intermediate CMA results can be found here, while the provisional rank list for the Final CMA results can be found here.