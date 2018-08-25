Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. The following statement is followed by two conclusions. Which of the conclusions is/are true?

Statement :

M > K > T= P < S = R

Conclusions :

I. M > P

II. R > T

(A) Only conclusion I is true.

(B) Only conclusion II is true.

(C) Either conclusion I or II is true.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor II is true.

(E) Both conclusions I and II are true.

Ans: A

2. Study the following arrangement, and then answer the question below:

A Q 2 K F & E 7 S 9 N M Z $ 6 % @ V L 8 * W4 β 35 © E U#C

How many odd numbers are there in the above arrangement, each of which is immediately preceded by a consonant and also immediately followed by a consonant?

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) More than three

Ans: B

English

3. Check the following sentence for any grammatical error. The error, if any, will be in one part of the sentence.

There was / once a gardener / who took care / of the king’s garden.

(A) There was

(B) once a gardener

(C) who took care

(D) of the king’s garden

(E) No error

Ans: E

4. Which of the following words is most nearly the SAME in meaning as the word ‘MISERABLE’?

(A) bankrupt

(B) cherished

(C) poor

(D) denial

(E) scanty

Ans: C

5. Fill in the blanks with the most accurate answers.

India will slash the sales tax next week on most goods __________ to the highest 28 percent rate, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Friday, as pressure _________ for the government to reduce the ________ of the new nationwide tax on business.

(A) burden, grows, subject

(B) subject, burden, grows

(C) subject, grows, burden

(D) grows, burden, subject

(E) None of these

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

6. What will come in place of the question mark in the question below?

8 ; 11 ; 20 ; 47 ; ? ; 371

(A) 128

(B) 125

(C) 133

(D) 129

(E) 137

Ans: A

7. Ms. Deepti Jain invests 11% of her monthly salary, i.e., Rs. 5,236 in Fixed Deposits. She invests 19% of her monthly salary on Life Insurance Policies, also she invests another 7% of her monthly salary on Mutual Funds. What is the total annual amount invested by Ms. Deepti Jain if the monthly investment for each month is equal?

(A) Rs. 211344

(B) Rs. 17612

(C) Rs. 105672

(D) Rs. 35224

(E) None of these

Ans: A

8. What value should come in place of the question mark (?) in the following equation?

√18 + √32 - √50 = ?

(A) 2√2

(B) 4√2

(C) 3√2

(D) √2

(E) None of these

Ans: A

General awareness & Computer aptitude

9. What is Micro ATM?

(a) It connects central banking servers through a GPRS network.

(b) It offers facility of funds transfer.

(c) It offers facility of deposit, withdrawal and balance inquiry.

(d) It offers special facility to widow women.

(A) Only (a)

(B) Only (b)

(C) Only (d)

(D) (a), (b) and (c)

(E) (a), (c) and (d)

Ans: D

10. The headquarters of the International Court of Justice is at:

(A) Geneva

(B) The Hague

(C) Rome

(D) Vienna

(E) None of these