Royal Enfield has put the media and fans in frenzy after it sent out invites for a launch event scheduled for August 28th. Overdrive India, in an exclusive report citing a trusted source, says that the event could witness the unveiling of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Pegasus. It must be recalled that the company had launched the limited Pegasus edition only for the 500cc model, and that was a massive hit! And now the manufacturer is reportedly looking to launch the younger sibling.

As per the report, the Classic 350 Pegasus will be offered in two new matte paint options. It is expected to be at priced at a premium Rs. 20-25,000 over the stock Classic 350. Since this motorcycle will be a tribute to the Indian armed forces, the upcoming 350 could receive a new moniker and styling cues to distinguish it from the 500 edition.

Speculations and rumours are rife that Royal Enfield could introduce ABS on the motorcycle, a feature currently not offered on any RE machines in India. However, the invite mentions an “ode to the Indian armed forces and the motorcycle it inspired”. So a smaller capacity, 350cc Classic, army-inspired limited edition can be expected at the launch. However, there is no certainty on whether the ABS feature will be on board.

Notably, the Classic 500 Pegasus Edition, inspired by the Royal Enfield RE/WD 125 aka the Flying Flea, when launched for the Indian market was sold out in under three minutes of commencement of the online sale. So, expect a similar sort of enthusiasm for the upcoming motorcycle when it goes on sale. The upcoming Royal Enfield model is expected to feature no mechanical changes and will carry forward the engine from the Classic 350.