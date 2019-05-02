Hero MotoCorp, the largest Indian motorcycle manufacturer, on Wednesday, introduced three new motorcycles to its fleet. The new motorcycles on the block include none other that highly anticipated tourer and adventure machines from the XPulse range. The motorcycles launched at the event yesterday are XPulse 200, 200T, Xtreme 200S, while the first two motorcycles are brand new additions the Xtreme 200S is a faired version of already existing Xtreme 200R.

Entering a new era of premium biking. Presenting the next-gen motorcycles for youth around the world. #XPulse200 #XPulse200T #Xtreme200S pic.twitter.com/OSAF6MATik — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) May 1, 2019

The Hero XPulse motorcycles have been awaited by the Indian audience for long now. In fact, their launch was delayed in early August last year and pushed to December 2018. However, the adventure and tourer variant of the XPluse 200 has finally arrived after much grueling wait. Now coming to the what’s on offer here, the XPulse 200 is the off-road-focused model and will be available in two variants - a carburetted version priced at Rs 97,000 and a fuel injected variant that costs Rs 1.05 lakh.

On the other hand, the XPulse 200T is being marketed as a more on-road focussed tourer and will be available only as a carburetted motorcycle and is pegged at Rs 94,000. Notably, the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T share their engine specifications with Xtreme 200R and produce identical power figures. Both are powered by the same 199.6cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor producing 18.4hp at 8,000rpm and 17.1Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.

Given the off-road intentions of the XPulse 200, it gets an upswept exhaust and a more sophisticated suspension setup. Both bikes come with single-channel ABS, however the Xpulse 200T appears to be more accessible motorcycle with its 795 mm seat height, while the XPulse 200 has a higher seat height of 825mm.

Separately, Hero has gone ahead and equipped the Xtreme 200R with a full fairing. The new variant is called the Xtreme 200S, it has been priced at Rs 98,500 and it is Rs 7,600 more dearer than its naked sibling. The notable additions are the full-LED headlight and taillight, newly designed instrument cluster which is Bluetooth-enabled and displays information like navigation, gear position and more.