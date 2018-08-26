Ahead of its scheduled launch on September 5, numerous leaks have surfaced online revealing key specifications of Honor 8X and its elder sibling Honor 8X Max. The Huawei Technologies-owned smartphone brand Honor had earlier announced the launch date for its upcoming devices for China on its Weibo page.

Now a screenshot of the device circling around Weibo taken from Master Lu Chinese benchmark confirmed the Snapdragon 660 on board, GSM Arena reported. Other rumoured details include a 4GB of RAM, 1080 x 2244 pixel display, and with a V-shaped notch. A standard dual camera setup at the rear equipped with 16 megapixel sensor along with 2 megapixel camera. The notch is expected to house an 8-megapixel sensor while a massive 4,900 mAh battery is to function as the powerhouse for the device.

The rumours surrounding the screen size claims a 7.12-inch screen beating even the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, one of the largest smartphone out there. Earlier the device had another appearance on Chinese regulatory platform TENAA with a detailed list of specs. The Honor 8X series is expected to be a successor to the Honor 7X that was launched in October last year.