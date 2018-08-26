Honor 8X, 8X Max launch set for September 5th in China
The upcoming phablet devices from Honor’s yard, Honor 8X, 8X Max launch date fixed for Sept 5. 8X Max likely to sport 7.12 inch display screen.
Ahead of its scheduled launch on September 5, numerous leaks have surfaced online revealing key specifications of Honor 8X and its elder sibling Honor 8X Max. The Huawei Technologies-owned smartphone brand Honor had earlier announced the launch date for its upcoming devices for China on its Weibo page.
Now a screenshot of the device circling around Weibo taken from Master Lu Chinese benchmark confirmed the Snapdragon 660 on board, GSM Arena reported. Other rumoured details include a 4GB of RAM, 1080 x 2244 pixel display, and with a V-shaped notch. A standard dual camera setup at the rear equipped with 16 megapixel sensor along with 2 megapixel camera. The notch is expected to house an 8-megapixel sensor while a massive 4,900 mAh battery is to function as the powerhouse for the device.
The rumours surrounding the screen size claims a 7.12-inch screen beating even the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, one of the largest smartphone out there. Earlier the device had another appearance on Chinese regulatory platform TENAA with a detailed list of specs. The Honor 8X series is expected to be a successor to the Honor 7X that was launched in October last year.