The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released admit cards for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the ALP/Technician (Group C) exam on August 30th. Candidates can visit the RRB’s regional website to download their ALP/technician admit card. The RRB had released the admit cards for candidates who were scheduled to give exam on August 29th yesterday.

The board was supposed to conduct the ALP/Technician exam in 10 phases, but a notification released day before added one more day on September 4th to accommodate candidates whose exam got cancelled on August 9th and candidates from Kerala who could not give the exam due to the flood.

The board has already conducted six phases of the exam. Around 45 lakh candidates have applied for 26,502 positions of assistant locomotive pilot and technician. The admit cards for the next phase of the RRB exam, schedule for August 31st, will be available from August 27th.

How to download RRB ALP and Technician 2018 exam admit card