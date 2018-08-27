The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued admit cards for the candidates who are supposed to appear for the ALP/Technician (Group C) exam on August 31st. Candidates can download the admit card for the ALP/Technician exam from RRB’s regional websites. The RRB yesterday had released the admit cards for candidates who were appearing on the August 30th.

As reported earlier, the board had plans to conduct the ALP/Technician exam in 10 phases, but it was changed to 11 phases due to some cancellations and postponements. The 11th and the last sitting will be conducted on September 4th and the admit card for the same will be issued on August 31st.

How to download RRB ALP and Technician 2018 exam admit card

Click on the direct link to access the admit card login page. Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will be displayed and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.

The board has already conducted seven phases of the exam. Around 45 lakh candidates have applied for 26,502 positions of assistant locomotive pilot and technician. The Railway Recruitment Board faced issues with allocation of centres due to the sheer number of applicants but around 34 lakh candidates were allocated centres within 200 kilometres, and 40 lakh candidates were allocated centres within 500 kilometres.