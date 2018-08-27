The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has recommended a big change in the selection process of its direct recruitment. The change is aimed at correcting the current lacunas in the UPPSC selection process. The recommendations have been forwarded to the state government for approval.

Direct recruitment through UPPSC, it has been recommended, will consider scores of both the screening test as well as the interview stage. Both tests shall carry equal 50% weightage as opposed to the earlier practice of only considering the interview round.

The UPPSC conducts direct recruitment to select AYUSH doctors/lecturers in the state medical colleges, engineers, directors and assistant directors in the state government’s departments. Until now, candidates were selected entirely on the basis of marks scored in the personality test. Moreover, the screening test is conducted only if posts are equal to or more than 50 and/or more than 1,000 applications have been received.

After several candidates had alleged discrepancies in the UPPSC recruitment process, a high level committee was set up to review the process. The panel, after holding consultations with the officers of Union Public Service Commission, recommended the aforementioned changes, the Times of India reported.

The ToI report also quoted the UPPSC secretary Jagdish as saying, “As per the decision, the screening test will cease to exist merely as a qualification exam and its marks will also be taken into account with that of interviews for direct recruitment. The amendments in the selection process will come into effect with issue of regulation by the state government.”