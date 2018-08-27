Ahead of its much speculated launch in October this year, the OnePlus 6T is in the news again. This comes as no surprise, considering OnePlus was recently crowned the market leader in the premium smartphone segment here. Coming to the upgrade to its flagship ‘T’ model, OnePlus has traditionally represented incremental hardware upgrades and subtle design changes.

Ans, the OnePlus 6T should not be any different. According to a report, the OnePlus 6T will get a curvier and tinier notch to house basic front modules such as the camera similar to that on the Oppo R17. Both Oppo and OnePlus, though independent, are subsidiaries of parent BBK Electronics Corporation in China.

However, OnePlus 6T, known for its premium features offered at attractive prices, is expected to cut corners by skipping features such as the in-screen fingerprint sensor seen on the Oppo R17. A report by Express.co.uk corroborates this, saying that the move will help the company keep costs within an affordable range.

This latest bit of news comes on the heels of an earlier report that spilled the details about the OnePlus 6T’s launch. It is expected to be retailed in the US exclusively with T-Mobile for the local market. The report also indicated that the new OnePlus 6T will be priced at $550 (Rs. 38,300 approximately), although the final pricing may change.

There’s also a video render, created by a YouTube channel called Concept Creator, that has surfaced online of the new OnePlus 6T based on the leaks so far. They show a smartphone that’s a lot like the current OnePlus 6, but with a smaller notch.