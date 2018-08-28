The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has released preliminary answer keys for the 2018 Telangana Police SI exam. The TSLPRB is looking to fill 1,217 SCT Sub Inspector (SI) Civil vacancies. Here is a direct link to check and download the Telangana Police SI answer key for the exam held on August 26th.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. on August 29th to raise objections to the Telangana Police SI answer key, as per a report by News18, which also says that objections must be sent at the email ID keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com, mentioning the Question Paper Code and Question Number, and that they must support their challenge with printed documents/material in PDF or JPG format from an authoritative source.

The Telangana Police prelim exam 2018 was a written test of 200 marks consisting of arithmetic, reasoning, and general studies. Minimum marks in the Prelim exam to qualify for the physical test is 40% for OCs, 35% for BCs, and 30% for SCs, STs, and ex-servicemen.

Candidates who clear the Prelim exam and qualify for the physical tests will be informed about the dates for downloading the Intimation Letter with details of the venue, date and time for the physical tests.

Those who pass the physical tests will be issued Hall Tickets for the Final Written Examination, which will comprise of four papers: English; Telugu / Urdu; Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability; and General Studies.