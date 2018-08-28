Google is getting ready with the launch of their much awaited upcoming handsets, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. Both third-generation upgrades will be high-end devices featuring extra-large displays, top-end hardware and the Android 9.0 (Pie) OS. The Alphabet-owned company has remained tight-lipped about the Pixel 3, but that hasn’t stopped leaks and speculation surrounding the pixel devices.

Google has historically held its annual launch event towards the end of the year, case in point being the October launch of the first generation Pixel and Pixel 2 devices. Although Google has not confirmed the exact date that it plans to hold the launch event, multiple reports claim the Pixel 3 launch could take place on October 4th, 2018.

A lot has been rumoured and speculated about the Google Pixel 3 XL. Based on both leaked photos and renders, the Pixel 3 XL is going to look a lot like its predecessor, the Pixel 2 XL. The Pixel 3 XL is also rumoured to feature a massive 6.7-inch display, and on the top of the screen, Google reportedly plans to add a notch that will house two cameras and possibly one of the speakers.

However, like the Pixel 2 XL, the third-generation Pixel device will ship with a single camera on the rear, in addition to a fingerprint scanner. This is bit concerning, as most premium smartphones currently come equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

A report by the Indian Express states that the Google Pixel 3 XL will feature the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. It will also reportedly support wireless charging for its 3,430mAh battery. It may not come as a surprise that the Pixel 3 XL should run the new Android 9 Pie, the report adds. Google is expected to price the Pixel 3 XL higher than the Pixel 3.

In addition to the Pixel 3 XL, Google is expected to launch a compact version of the flagship phone. Not a lot is known about the Pixel 3, but we do know that the phone will not have a notch, unlike the Pixel 3 XL. Rumours are afloat that the Pixel 3 will have slimmer bezels than the Pixel 2, although exactly details are not known.