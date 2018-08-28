Following a series of official teasers and leaks, the Realme 2 from Chinese brand Realme was launched today at an event in New Delhi, India. Realme became an independent brand only recently, breaking away from Oppo in May this year. This is the second smartphone from the company that was touted as the phone with a ‘notch above’. The Realme 2 is being made available as a budget smartphone with potentially premium features.

The Realme 2 will be made available in two variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. They will be priced for India at Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 10,990, respectively. With the bigger display and the powerful battery on offer the Realme 2 seems like a steal.

Whats more is that the company has ensured that the Realme 2 is a worthy successor to the company’s first gadget. The device sports a dual rear camera setup as opposed to a single camera on the earlier model; it gets a more powerful 4,230mAh battery; it comes with AI power master feature; and, of course, it gets a design upgrade in terms of display size and screen-to-body ratio. There are a host of other noteworthy features too, such as fingerprint unlock, facial unlock as well as smart unlock.

The Realme 2 goes to sale on September 4th from 12 pm onwards. While the two colour options – Diamond Black and Diamond Red – will be available from the get-go, a Diamond Blue colour variant will retail by early October. Importantly, the Realme 2 will be exclusively retailed via Flipkart.

Realme 2 specifications

The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor. For photography, the phone sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front it houses an 8-megapixel camera with AI features for selfies. Keeping the smartphone ticking is a 4,230mAh battery.