National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released notifications for the recruitment of 69 positions on August 27th. NABARD is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 62 positions of Development Assistants and 7 positions of Assistant Manager (Grade ‘A’) in the Protocol & Security Service department, as mentioned in two separate notifications. Interested candidates can apply at NABARD’s official website, nabard.org. The last date to apply for these positions is September 12th, 2018.

NABARD Development Assistant positions

The notification for the 62 positions of Development Assistants gives a detailed state-wise breakdown and category-wise breakdown of the positions to be filled. Candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age, but there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories. Candidates must have a Graduate degree to apply for the position.

The recruitment for the NABARD Development Assistants will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be a 60-minute online examination for 100 marks and will test candidates’ proficiency in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning.

Candidates who clear Phase I will be eligible to appear for the next phase. Phase II of the exam will have both objective and descriptive-type questions. The objective section will be of 150 marks for 90-minute duration and will test candidates on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness, and Computer Knowledge. The descriptive test will be a 30-minute essay/letter-writing test in English for 50 marks.

NABARD Assistant Manager (Grade ‘A’) in the Protocol & Security Service positions

The notification for the seven positions of Grade A Assistant Managers (P&SS) is for Officer with a minimum of five years’ of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force holding a valid Ex-Serviceman Identity Card. Candidates must be between 25 and 40 years of age, and there is no relaxation for reserved category candidates. Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and can score a maximum of 100 marks in this recruitment.

Here is how to apply for NABARD 2018 recruitment

Log on to the official website of NABARD and click on ‘Career Notices’. Click on the link that says ‘Click here to continue’. Click on ‘Link for Online registration and application’ under the relevant recruitment advertisement. Alternatively, click on these direct links to apply for ‘Development Assistants’ and ‘Assistant Managers (P&SS)’. Click on the orange button that says ‘Click here for New Registration’. Follow the process detailed on the website to generate a login ID and password. Using the login credentials, log in to the website and complete the application process.

NABARD will conduct Phase I and Phase II exams for Development Assistant positions in the month of September and October this year. The interview for Assistant Manager (P&SS) positions is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of September 2018.