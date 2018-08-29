Current Affairs wrap for the day: August 29th 2018
Get all the details of the big national and international news so that you are up to date with the goings-on in India and the world.
PNB gets top rank in digital transaction
- Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been rated the number one state-owned bank in terms of digital transactions.
- In terms of all banks, PNB ranks sixth overall.
- The rating has been given by the Department of Financial Services.
- The bank is rated as ‘Good’ by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance.
Indian Govt, World Bank sign $300 million agreement to scale-up India’s Energy Efficiency Program
- The Government of India and the World Bank signed here today a $220 million Loan Agreement and a $80 million Guarantee Agreement for the India Energy Efficiency Scale-Up Program.
- The Program will be implemented by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).
- It aims to scale-up the deployment of energy saving measures in residential and public sectors.
EU, India tie-up for development of new Influenza vaccine
- The Indian government and the European Union (EU) have tied up to develop a new Influenza vaccine.
- The next generation influenza vaccine will be part of a Rs. 240 crore research programme.
- The EU and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, will contribute 15 million euro each to the programme.
- The programme to develop the next gen Influenza vaccine has been named ‘Horizon 2020’.
Charging stations for e-vehicles inaugurated in Udyog Bhawan
- Two charging stations for e-vehicles have been in Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi, one for fast charging (DC) and the other for slow charging (AC).
- This is part of the Swachhta Pakhwada celebrations of the Department of Heavy Industry.
- A total of eight charging stations have been installed in the premises of Udyog Bhawan for facilitating charging of e-vehicles.
Satya S Tripathi appointed assistant secretary-general & head of New York office of UNEP
- Satya S Tripathi has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the New York Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
- Tripathi is Veteran Indian development economist.
- He replaces Elliott Harris.
- Tripathi has worked for the United Nations since 1998 in Europe, Asia and Africa.
Manjit Singh wins gold in 800m track event at Asian Games 2018
- India’s Manjit Singh won the gold medal in the men’s 800m event at the 2018 Asian Games at the GBK Main Stadium.
- In fact, India had a one-two at the event, with Jinson Johnson coming in second (for a silver medal) at the race.
