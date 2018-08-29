PNB gets top rank in digital transaction

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has been rated the number one state-owned bank in terms of digital transactions.

In terms of all banks, PNB ranks sixth overall.

The rating has been given by the Department of Financial Services.

The bank is rated as ‘Good’ by the government with a score of 71 which is the highest category of performance.

Indian Govt, World Bank sign $300 million agreement to scale-up India’s Energy Efficiency Program

The Government of India and the World Bank signed here today a $220 million Loan Agreement and a $80 million Guarantee Agreement for the India Energy Efficiency Scale-Up Program.

The Program will be implemented by the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

It aims to scale-up the deployment of energy saving measures in residential and public sectors.

EU, India tie-up for development of new Influenza vaccine

The Indian government and the European Union (EU) have tied up to develop a new Influenza vaccine.

The next generation influenza vaccine will be part of a Rs. 240 crore research programme.

The EU and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, will contribute 15 million euro each to the programme.

The programme to develop the next gen Influenza vaccine has been named ‘Horizon 2020’.

Charging stations for e-vehicles inaugurated in Udyog Bhawan

Two charging stations for e-vehicles have been in Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi, one for fast charging (DC) and the other for slow charging (AC).

This is part of the Swachhta Pakhwada celebrations of the Department of Heavy Industry.

A total of eight charging stations have been installed in the premises of Udyog Bhawan for facilitating charging of e-vehicles.

Satya S Tripathi appointed assistant secretary-general & head of New York office of UNEP

Satya S Tripathi has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the New York Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Tripathi is Veteran Indian development economist.

He replaces Elliott Harris.

Tripathi has worked for the United Nations since 1998 in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Manjit Singh wins gold in 800m track event at Asian Games 2018

India’s Manjit Singh won the gold medal in the men’s 800m event at the 2018 Asian Games at the GBK Main Stadium.

In fact, India had a one-two at the event, with Jinson Johnson coming in second (for a silver medal) at the race.

