A device from Motorola’s G6 line up, Moto G6 Plus, could likely come to India with a unique display feature. The Moto G series global line up includes the Moto G6, G6 Play and G6 Plus launched earlier this year. While two of them have already been launched in India, the leaked renders of company’s India bound G6 Plus have been spotted. It must be recalled that last month Motorola India had teased the launch of G6 Plus on Twitter.

The latest leak however revealed surprising information about G6 Plus. This device is expected to sport a waterdrop like notch display, similar to the one seen with Oppo F9 Pro. The notorious tipster website, Slashleaks, has three images of a Motorola device which resembles G6 Plus from rear but the screen displays a water-drop like notch that houses the camera.

Waterdrop displays have suddenly become more common after Oppo introduced it with the R17 and F9 series. Vivo is also planning to launch a phone soon with a similar display and Huawei may also bring it to the Mate 20, a India Today report suggests. The waterdrop design is noteworthy because the notch is smaller than the iPhone X-like notch that we have been seeing on Android phones this year. This notch is not only small but has a curve to it and only slightly intrudes the display.

Notably, Moto G6 Plus is already out globally. It is possible that this could be a version of the Moto G6 Plus for some markets, or it could be an entirely different and unnamed Moto phone. The maroon-coloured back panel seems to be made out of glass. However, the dual rear camera setup and Moto logo-cum-fingerprint sensor remain standard as seen on other variants.

While Motorola hasn’t divulged any new details about the G6 Plus in India, it will be interesting to see if the Lenovo-owned brand embraces the new trend on its display design. There is also no clarity launch dates as of now.