Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the third round of registration for admission to engineering colleges (PCM group) in the state of Bihar. The BCECE 2018 admission was initially scheduled to have just one round of registration and three rounds of allotment, but the board has already conducted two round of registration and allotment and now it is inviting candidates for third round of registration.

BCECEB had released a notification on August 28th that the third round of registration is for candidates who could not report to the allocated institutions after the first round of allotment or candidates who reported in the first round but did not upgrade to the second round. There are other criteria which may make a candidate eligible to do the registration in the third round, the details of which can be accessed in this notification.

The last date to register for the third round of BCECE 2018 counselling is August 30th and the allotment result will be declared on August 31st. Candidates need to report at the reporting centre for admission and document verification from August 31st to September 2nd.

BCECE exam was for the PCM group was conducted on April 29th and April 30th, and the results for the same were released on June 19th. The Counselling for 2018 BCECE admission began on July 18th and the third rounds allotment and reporting was supposed to finish on August 15th.