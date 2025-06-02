The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 ( NEET PG 2025 ) exam city slip today, June 2. Applicants can download the exam city slip from the official website nbe.edu.in using their login credentials and password.

The exam will be conducted on June 15, and the hall tickets are expected to be released on June 11, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on July 15, 2025. NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses. More details in the Information Bulletin below:

Direct link to the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin.

Steps to download NEET PG exam city slip 2025

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 tab Login to the portal using your login credentials and password Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference