NEET PG 2025 exam city slip today at nbe.edu.in; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website nbe.edu.in.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test PG 2025 (NEET PG 2025) exam city slip today, June 2. Applicants can download the exam city slip from the official website nbe.edu.in using their login credentials and password.
The exam will be conducted on June 15, and the hall tickets are expected to be released on June 11, 2025. The results are likely to be announced on July 15, 2025. NEET-PG is the single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/ MS/ PG Diploma courses. More details in the Information Bulletin below:
Direct link to the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin.
Steps to download NEET PG exam city slip 2025
Visit the official website nbe.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2025 tab
Login to the portal using your login credentials and password
Check and download the exam city slip
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.