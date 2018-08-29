HPTET 2018 admit card issued; check at hpbose.org
HPTET 2018 examination will be conducted on September 2nd and 3rd and on September 8th and 9th.
Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2018 examination admit card was released today, August 29th, by HP Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). All candidates who have applied to appear for the HPTET 2018 examination can download the admit card from the HPBOSE’s official website, hpbose.org. The TET certificate is valid for seven years from the date of issuance
HP BOSE is conducting the HPTET 2018 examination on September 2nd and 3rd and on September 8th and 9th. HPTET examination will be conducted for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (non-medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi (TET), and Urdu (TET). The detailed timetable and exam centre details can be accessed in this link.
Here is how to download HPTET 2018 admit card:
- Log in to the HP BOSE’s official website.
- Click on TET-2018 tab on the home page.
- Click on HP TET 2018 admit card link.
- Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the admit card page.
- Enter the application number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.
- The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.