Himachal Pradesh Teacher’s Eligibility Test (HPTET) 2018 examination admit card was released today, August 29th, by HP Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). All candidates who have applied to appear for the HPTET 2018 examination can download the admit card from the HPBOSE’s official website, hpbose.org. The TET certificate is valid for seven years from the date of issuance

HP BOSE is conducting the HPTET 2018 examination on September 2nd and 3rd and on September 8th and 9th. HPTET examination will be conducted for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (non-medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT (Arts) TET, TGT (Medical) TET, Punjabi (TET), and Urdu (TET). The detailed timetable and exam centre details can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to download HPTET 2018 admit card: