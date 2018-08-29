North Bengal University declared the result of 2018 part 1 and part 2 of several undergraduate honours and general courses on August 28th. The result of BCom, BSc, and BA Honours and General 2018 examinations were declared by the university. All candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the university website, nbu.ac.in, for details of the result.

The notification for the result has been published at university’s website but the results can be accessed at exametc.com. The students can also access the result via SMS by sending a text message of ‘NBUD<space><rollnumber> to 54242.

Here is how to check the North Bengal university’s 2018 UG result:

Log in to the North Bengal University’s official website. Hover on ‘Exam & Results’ tab and click on ‘Results’. Click on ‘Click here for accessing University Results’ link. The ‘ExamETC’ website will open. Place the cursor on the result that was announced on August 28th. Enter the roll number and click on ‘Search’. The result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.

North Bengal University cover six districts in the state of West Bengal and the state of Sikkim under its purview. The university has 24 PG departments and offers 38 self-financed courses.