Visvesvarya Technological University, Belagavi, released the CBCS revaluation result for the 1st and 2nd semester and non-CBCS revaluation result for 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th semester BE and BTech courses. All students from these semesters who have applied for the revaluation can check the official VTU website for the result. The revaluation results were declared today at vtu.ac.in.

The VTU university had released the first and second semester BE/BTech results on July 29th. The seventh and eight semester results were released a week earlier than the first and second semester. Students who had doubts about their final marks could have applied for revaluation and the results for the same were released today for all regions. Recently, the university had declared the MBA result for first and third semester which can be accessed in the same website.

How to check VTU BE/BTech Revaluation and MBA result: