VTU BE/BTech 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th sem revaluation result released; check at vtu.ac.in
The 1st and 2nd semester BE/BTech result were declared by the VTU on July 29th and 7th and 8th were released on July 20th.
Visvesvarya Technological University, Belagavi, released the CBCS revaluation result for the 1st and 2nd semester and non-CBCS revaluation result for 1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th semester BE and BTech courses. All students from these semesters who have applied for the revaluation can check the official VTU website for the result. The revaluation results were declared today at vtu.ac.in.
The VTU university had released the first and second semester BE/BTech results on July 29th. The seventh and eight semester results were released a week earlier than the first and second semester. Students who had doubts about their final marks could have applied for revaluation and the results for the same were released today for all regions. Recently, the university had declared the MBA result for first and third semester which can be accessed in the same website.
How to check VTU BE/BTech Revaluation and MBA result:
- Log in to the VTU university’s official result website.
- Click on REVAL CBCS or REVAL NON-CBCS tab and click on the semester result that is relevant.
- Enter the USN number and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed and can be printed out for reference.
- Alternatively, click on the direct link for candidate login for BE/ BTech1st and 2nd (CBCS) reval, 1st and 2nd (non-CBCS) reval, 7th and 8th sem (non-CBCS) reval, and MBA 1st and 2nd sem.