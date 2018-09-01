The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 registration has begun from today, September 1st. All candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET exam can register at ntanet.nic.in. National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken over the CBSE for conducting the UGC NET examination from this year. The exam will be held in multiple sittings from December 9th to December 23rd in two shifts.

Candidates applying UGC NET for junior research fellowship or JRF should not be above 30 years old with relaxation in upper limit for reserved category candidates. Candidates applying for the role of assistant professor have no upper age limit. Candidates should have secured at least 55% marks in master’s degree (50% for reserved category).

The exam will be computer-based examination and the candidates would have to attempt two objective-type papers. The Paper-I will consist of 50 question for 100 marks for an hour’s duration testing candidates proficiency in reasoning, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness. The Paper-II will be for 200 marks and will contain 100 questions for 2-hour duration. This paper will be related to the subject matter expertise that the candidate would have chosen at the time of the registration. The exam will not have any negative markings.

Activity Date Start Date for Application September 1st, 2018 Last Date for Application September 30th, 2018 Last Date to Pay the Application Fee October 1st, 2018 Issuance of Admit Card November 19th Date of Examination December 9th to December 23rd in two shifts

First Shift : 9.30 am to 01.00 pm

Second Shift : 2.00 pm to 05.30 pm

Date of Result January 10th

Here is how to register for UGC NET 2019:

Log in to the NTA’s JEE (Main) 2019’s official website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for UGC-NET December-2018’ button. Read the instruction and click on the disclaimer and click on ‘Proceed to Apply Online’. Fill in the basic information and click on ‘Submit’. Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

UGC NET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to apply for JRF or for the role of assistant professorship in Indian universities and colleges. Candidates who are determined to be eligible for JRF can also apply for the role of assistant professor but candidates who qualify for the assistant professor are not eligible for JRF. The December 2018 UGC NET exam will be the first exam that will be conducted by NTA after it took over the responsibility from CBSE.