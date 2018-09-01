Motorola launched the Motorola One and One Power yesterday at the IFA 2018 in Berlin. Notably, these phones are the first to be made in collaboration with Google and are on the Android One programme. What’s more, both phones come with a notched display and feature dual-camera setups at the rear. According to a report by BGR India, the One and One Power from the Lenovo sub-brand are expected to reach India sometime in October this year.

Talking about the specifications, the Motorola One features 6.18-inch HD+ display, while the Motorola One Power has a smaller 5.9-inch HD+ display. Both support a resolution of 1520×1080 pixels, which translates to 19:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola One features a metal and glass design and packs a 3,000mAh battery. The One Power, on the other hand, switches to a polycarbonate back, and features a large 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of chipset, the Motorola One gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, while the One Power use the more mainstream Snapdragon 636 CPU. Both phones come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage.

As mentioned earlier, both phones feature rear dual camera setup. A combination of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual rear cameras dons the Motorola One, while the One Power has more powerful 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras. At the front, each phone sports an 8-megapixel camera.

With the Motorola One and One Power, the company is embracing Google’s Android One programme to offer a stock Android experience. Both phones are run on Android 8.1 Oreo and eventually will be updated to Android 9 Pie OS.