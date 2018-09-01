Public sector exam & job notifications: September 2018
Stay on top of all the important exam application and notifications dates for August 2018 for UPSC, SSC, IBPS and other important public sector exams.
To help you keep tabs on all the important notifications, we’ve created an event calendar for September 2018. It has all the important dates you’ll need when giving UPSC, SSC, banking and other public sector exams. Know about the dates of expected notifications, the last dates to submit online applications, the dates of the exams, and more. We even have result dates wherever possible.
September 2018 exams & jobs event calendar
|Examination
|Date of notification
|Last date to apply
|Exam date
|SBI PO 2018 Interview
| April 21st, 2018
|
May 13th
(Admit card on September 1st)
|
September 24th to October 12th
(Results on November 1st)
| SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &
Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper I)
|September 1st
|September 23rd
|November 11th to 20th
|UPSC C.D.S. Examination (II), 2018
|August 8th
|September 3rd
|November 18th
|UPSC S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 12th
|October 5th
|December 15th
| SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination – 2018
|September 19th
|October 22nd
|TBA
|IBPS CRP RRB VII - Preliminary (Officer Scale I)
|June 7th
|July 2nd
| August 11th, 12th, 18th
(Results in September)
|IBPS CRP RRB VII - Main (Officer Scale I)
|June 7th
| July 2nd
(Admit card in September)
| September 30th
(Results in October)
|IBPS CRP RRB VII - Single (Officer Scale II, III )
|June 7th
| July 2nd
(Admit card in September)
| September 30th
(Results in October)
|IBPS CRP RRB VII - Preliminary (Office Assistant)
|June 7th
|July 2nd
| August 19th, 25, Sept 1st
(Results in September)
|IBPS CRP RRB VII - Main (Office Assistant)
|June 7th
| July 2nd
(Admit card in September)
|October 7th
|NABARD Development Assistant
|August 27th
|September 12th
|September/October
|NABARD Assistant Manager (Grade ‘A’)
|August 27th
|September 12th
|September