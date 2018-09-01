To help you keep tabs on all the important notifications, we’ve created an event calendar for September 2018. It has all the important dates you’ll need when giving UPSC, SSC, banking and other public sector exams. Know about the dates of expected notifications, the last dates to submit online applications, the dates of the exams, and more. We even have result dates wherever possible.

September 2018 exams & jobs event calendar

Examination Date of notification Last date to apply Exam date
SBI PO 2018 Interview April 21st, 2018
May 13th
(Admit card on September 1st)
September 24th to October 12th
(Results on November 1st)
SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical &
Mechanical) Examination – 2018 (Paper I)
 September 1st September 23rd November 11th to 20th
UPSC C.D.S. Examination (II), 2018  August 8th September 3rd November 18th
UPSC S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 12th October 5th December 15th
SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’
Examination – 2018
 September 19th October 22nd TBA
IBPS CRP RRB VII - Preliminary (Officer Scale I) June 7th July 2nd August 11th, 12th, 18th
(Results in September)
IBPS CRP RRB VII - Main (Officer Scale I) June 7th July 2nd
(Admit card in September) 		September 30th
(Results in October)
IBPS CRP RRB VII - Single (Officer Scale II, III ) June 7th July 2nd
(Admit card in September) 		September 30th
(Results in October)
IBPS CRP RRB VII - Preliminary (Office Assistant) June 7th July 2nd August 19th, 25, Sept 1st
(Results in September)
IBPS CRP RRB VII - Main (Office Assistant) June 7th July 2nd
(Admit card in September) 		October 7th
NABARD Development Assistant August 27th September 12th September/October
NABARD Assistant Manager (Grade ‘A’) August 27th September 12th September