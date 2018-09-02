Japanese phone maker Sony launched the highly-anticipated Xperia XZ3 at the IFA electronic trade show. The latest offering from Sony succeeds the Xperia XZ2 which was launched earlier this year. The prominent change that catches the eye is the new design with rounded sides on this phone. Moreover, this is the first phone from Sony to get OLED display panel doing away with IPS panels offered on previous models.

The company however hasn’t announced any pricing or availability details yet, but a report by NDTV Gadgets suggests that XZ3 will be available towards the end of September in select regions. This 6-inch screen device with QHD+ resolution also supports HDR experience. The glass back lends the handset a premium look.

In terms of the hardware, XZ3 gets the similar chipset seen on Sony’s previous flagships. Under the hood is the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform aided by 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable. Notably, it’s IP65/ 68 certified for dust and water resistance.

Sony is known to provide best image sensors in the industry, but on this flagship, the company has shied away from the trend of providing dual-camera at the rear. XZ3 features a 19-megapixel Motion Eye rear camera that can shoot slow-motion video at up to 960fps at 1080p. The front part has an 8-megapixel selfie camera and the phone packs a 3,300mAh battery.

Sony fans can cheer the fact that Xperia XZ3 will ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box. This is one of the first devices announced to do so. There phone will also come with a couple of new features such as Side Sense and Smart Launch. Smart launch once enabled in the camera app starts the camera instantly when users just pick the phone mimicking the act of taking a picture.