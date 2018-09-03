Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

GENERAL AWARENESS

1. Mahatma Gandhi took fast unto death in 1932 mainly because

(A) Round table conference failed to satisfy Indian political aspirations

(B) Congress and Muslim League had differences of opinion

(C) Ramsay Macdonald announced the Communal Award

(D) None of the rest

Ans: C

2. Which of the following does not/do not find mention in the Constitution?

1. National Development Council

2. Planning Commission

3. Zonal Councils

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(A) 1 and 2 only

(B) 2 only

(C) 1 and 3 only

(D) 1, 2, and 3

Ans : D

3. Variations in the length of daytime and nighttime from season to season are due to

(A) the earth’s rotation on its axis

(B) the earth’s revolution round the sun in an elliptical manner

(C) latitudinal position of the place

(D) revolution of the earth on a tilted axis

Ans : D

4. The increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the air is slowly raising the temperature of the atmosphere because it absorbs

(A) water vapour of the air and retains its heat

(B) the ultraviolet part of the solar radiation

(C) all the solar radiation

(D) the infra red part of the solar radiation

Ans : D

5. The religion of early Vedic Aryans was primarily of

(A) Bhakti

(B) image worship and Yajnas

(C) worship of nature and Yajnas

(D) worship of nature and Bhakti

Ans : C

6. Which of the following is the characteristic climate of the Tropical Savannah Region?

(A) Rainfall throughout the year

(B) Rainfall in winter only

(C) An extremely short dry season

(D) A definite dry and wet season

Ans : D

CSAT

7. A group of 630 children is seated in a row for a group photo session. Each row contains three less children than the row in front of it. Which one of the following number of rows is not possible?

(A) 3

(B) 4

(C) 5

(D) 6

Ans: D

8. Location of B is north of A and location of C is east of A. The distances AB and C are 5 km and 12 km respectively. The shortest distance between location B and C is

(A) 60

(B) 13

(C) 17

(D) 7

Ans: B

9. If Sohan while selling two goats at the same price makes a profit of 10% on one goat and suffers a loss of 10% on the other

(A) he makes no profit or loss

(B) he makes a profit of 1%

(C) he suffers a loss of 1%

(D) he suffers a loss of 2%

Ans: C

10. A person allows a 10% discount for cash payment from the marked price of a toy and still he makes a 10% gain. What is the cost price of the toy which is marked Rs. 770?

(A) Rs. 610

(B) Rs. 620

(C) Rs. 630

(D) Rs. 640