The Rajasthan Primary Education Board has released provisional allotment lists for the recruitment of third grade teachers for various subjects today, September 4th. The Board also released cut-off marks for all subjects for TSP and non-TSP areas.

Candidates who have applied for the teaching positions can check the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in, for the Rajasthan teacher allotment lists. However, the website seems to be experiencing connectivity issues and may be slow to load.

The Rajasthan teacher recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 28,000 teaching vacancies for both TSP and non-TSP areas for various subjects. The provisional Rajasthan teacher allotment lists were released TSP/non-TSP wise and subject-wise at the official website.

The merit list has been prepared taking into account both REET/RTET scores as well as graduation scores, and for this, 70% weightage is given to REET/RTET and 30% to graduation scores.

The results of the REET or Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers 2017 were declared by the Board on August 1st after the Rajasthan High Court quashed the petition alleging a paper leak of the REET level 2 exam. The judge directed that the BSER release the results for the exam in which around 7.5 lakh candidates had appeared.

Here are direct links for all the list of selected candidates and their allotment area:

The Board also released the cut-off marks for all subjects, for both TSP and non-TSP areas. Candidates can access details of the results, cut-off marks, and further instructions in the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in.