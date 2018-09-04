Banks with more than 10 branches to have internal ombudsman: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked all scheduled commercial banks with more than 10 branches to appoint an Internal Ombudsman (IO).

However, regional rural banks (RRBs) are excluded from appointing IOs.

The aim is to ensure that the complaints of the customers are redressed.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has published a set of draft rules on the sale of drugs by e-pharmacies.

The draft rules set out to regulate the online medicine market.

According to the draft rules, online pharmacies will have to register with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

They will also have to obtain a trade licence in order to exhibit, stock and sell drugs.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said that India will soon unveil a ‘One Nation-One Card’ policy for public transport.

The One Nation-One Card policy is for added connectivity between various modes of transport.

The objective is to provide sustainable mobility and accessibility for the public.

WPP, the world’s largest communication services group, has announced the appointment of Mark Read as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Mark Read will also take the position of Executive Director (ED) to the company’s board.

Read will replace Martin Sorrell, who has resigned 33 years after founding the company.

