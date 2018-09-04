There’s a new addition to the P series phones in China. Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Motorola P30 Note in its home country. Though the smartphone shares design elements with Motorola P30, there are elements in specification where it gets to be better than the latter. The noteworthy features are the huge 5,000mAh battery and a triple SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Another mention-worthy fact here is that the specifications and design of the Moto P30 Note are identical to the Motorola One Power smartphone. However, P30 Note also comes in a 6GB RAM variant. It must be recalled that Moto Power One was launched recently at IFA and is expected to be launched in India exclusively starting October.

In terms of hardware, Motorola P30 Note gets a Snapdragon processor, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a dual camera setup along with a display notch.

Motorola P30 Note price

The Motorola P30 Note is priced in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,700) for the 4GB RAM variant, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for the 6GB RAM variant. It is made available in Mercury Black colour option, and is already on sale in China.

Motorola P30 Note specifications

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM Motorola P30 Note runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on ZUI 4.0, and sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ 2.5 curved glass display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The new Motorola P30 Note is powered by the 1.8GHz Snapdragon 636 Octa-core processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU, and 4GB and 6GB RAM options. Inbuilt storage is at 64GB with expandable memory via the dedicated microSD card slot.

The Motorola P30 Note sports a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with dual-tone LED flash support. At the front, there is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper. As mentioned before, there’s a massive 5,000mAh battery with a fast charging support.