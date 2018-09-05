IIT Joint Admission Test for MSc or JAM 2019 has opened up the website from today, September 5th, for candidates to apply for the exam. All candidates interested in appearing for the JAM 2019 examination can apply at the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The IIT JAM 2019 application process will continue until October 10th, 2018. IIT Kharagpur is responsible for the IIT JAM 2019 examination process.

IIT JAM 2018 examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 10th, 2019 in two shifts. The first shift which will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm on Biological Sciences, Mathematics, and Physics. The second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm will be for Biotechnology, Chemistry, Geology, and Mathematical Statistics. JAM 2019 examination results will be declared on March 20th, 2019.

Here is how to apply for IIT JAM 2019

Log in to the IIT JAM 2019 official website. Click on ‘Candidate Portal (JOAPS)‘ link on the left panel. Click on new registration link and fill in the information required. A username and password will be generated which can be used to log in at the Candidate Portal (JOAPS). Fill out the application form and upload the photograph, signature, and other necessary documents. Pay the application fees and submit the application.

The candidate portal is where candidates apart from submitting the application can check the status of the application, download the admit card, view and challenge answer keys, check their JAM scores, and download the JAM scorecard. Candidates can access more details on how to fill the application form in this link.

The JAM examination is conducted since 2004 for admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated Ph.D. Degree Programmes at IISc.