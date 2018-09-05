Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the final results for Combined Engineering Services examination 2013-14 and 2017-18 on September 4th. All the candidates who have appeared for the written exam for TNPSC Combined Engineering Examination can check the result at tnpsc.gov.in. The written examinations were conducted on May 20th in two shifts and on May 25th in one shift.

The notification for the result states that the candidates have been admitted provisionally to Certificate Verification. Candidates need to upload the scanned copies of the supporting documents from September 12th to September 25th in the e-seva centres run by TACTV. The list of e-seva centre can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to check the TNPSC Combined Engineering Exam result:

Log in to the TNSPC’s official website. Hover the cursor on ‘Results’ and click on ‘Results’. Click on the link under ‘Written Exam Results’ for Combined Engineering Services Examination 2013-14 and 2017-18. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result document. Roll numbers of all the successful candidates will be displayed.

The Commission informed that all the candidates are given provisional admissions. The candidates can expect the list of documents that needs to be uploaded via an SMS or an email. The Commission clarified that no communication will be done through post.