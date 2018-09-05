Rajasthan govt to provide free mobile phones to women of BPL families

The Rajasthan government will distribute mobile phones to women under the Bhamashah Yojana scheme.

The scheme focuses on women who fall in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje says that the government is in the process of launching new applications so that the poor can receive all benefits by simply pushing a button on their cell phones.

The state government will also provide free Wi-Fi to 5,000 gram panchayats.

NITI Aayog panel draws up plan to save Himalayan springs

NITI Aayog has constituted a panel of experts, who have stressed the important of reviving spring water systems in the Himalayas.

The panel says that almost 30% of Himalayan springs crucial to water security of people are drying and 50% have reported reduced discharge.

India to generate 100GW from solar energy by 2022: Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu, has said that India has set a target of generating 100 GW from solar energy by 2022.

The aim is to increase the share of carbon-free energy.

This was revealed at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Innovation and Investment Forum in New Delhi.

The ISA was conceived by PM Narendra Modi in 2015 as a treaty-based international intergovernmental organization.

The ISA aims at co-operation between 121 solar rich countries. These are nations that lie fully or partially between the tropics.

The goal is massive deployment of solar energy to make solar energy affordable.

Arif Alvi elected Pakistan’s new president

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi has been elected 13th President of Pakistan.

Alvi secured 212 of the 430 votes.

Alvi will succeed Mamnoon Hussain and will assume office on September 9th.

International Women Entrepreneurs Summit 2018 held in Nepal

The International Women Entrepreneurs Summit 2018 is being held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The theme of the event is “Equality begins with Economic Empowerment”.

The main objective of the summit is to bring together achievers, women business leaders, professionals and other stakeholders.

The focus of the summit is on innovative economic transformation through discussions and collaborations.

Asia Index launches index to measure the performance of private banks

Asia Index Pvt Ltd has announced the launch of an index designed to measure the performance of private banks.

It is called the S&P BSE Private Banks Index, and it is draws from the constituents of the S&P BSE Finance Index.

The index is calculated in Indian Rupees and US Dollars. It is calculated in real-time by the BSE.

Asia Index Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE Ltd.

